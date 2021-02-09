The call's transcript quotes Trump telling Georgia's Republican Secretary of State: "All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes," which is the number Trump needed to win the state.Full Article
Georgia opens investigation into Trump’'s effort to overturn election
