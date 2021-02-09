Speaking to a pro-Trump crowd on Jan. 6, Rep. Mary Miller said, “Hitler was right on one thing: He said, whoever has the youth has the future.”Full Article
Congresswoman who said ‘Hitler was right on one thing’ meets with rabbis
