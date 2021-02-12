"Let me decide if he's guilty or not," Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy told reporters when asked if he could vote for Trump again.Full Article
Republican enthusiasm for Trump 2024 lags as impeachment trial nears end
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
With Republican firewall, U.S. Senate acquits Trump
Reuters - Politics
The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last month, sparing him from..
You might like
More coverage
012720 snow 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
012720 snow 5-630
6am-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN