Trump refused to call off rioters as Republican leader pleaded - CNN
Published
"Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are," Trump reportedly told House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.Full Article
Published
"Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are," Trump reportedly told House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.Full Article
In an expletive-laced phone call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy while the Capitol was under attack, then-President..
U.S. House Republicans opted on Wednesday not to punish newcomer Marjorie Taylor Greene for incendiary comments, including support..