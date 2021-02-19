Aslan Karatsev’s historic run at the Australian Open ends
Karatsev, born in Russia and raised in Israel, had a remarkable run in Melbourne, including a defeat of top-10 Jewish player Diego Schwartzman.Full Article
Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev said he now felt he could play anyone after his sensational Australian Open run was finally halted..
World number one Novak Djokovic ended the dream run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the Australian Open semi-finals.