Pentagon Chief Says No 'Hasty' Withdrawal from Afghanistan
Published
(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) BRUSSELS - United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin on Thursday after the second and final day of NA...Full Article
Published
(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) BRUSSELS - United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin on Thursday after the second and final day of NA...Full Article
Over the years, the U.S-Pakistan relations have always been contingent on the changing geostrategic developments. In the ’50s and..