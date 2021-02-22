Court will hear witnesses in Netanyahu's trial only after Israeli election
The next phase of Prime Minister Netanyahu's corruption trial will only start on April 5, and the court will meet three times a weekFull Article
Benjamin Netanyahu returns to court to face three corruption allegations just six weeks ahead of an election.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty on Monday to corruption charges at the resumption of his trial, six..