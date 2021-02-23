NASA Releases Mars Landing Video
NASA released video, Monday, February 22, captured by the Mars rover Perseverance of its landing on the surface of Mars last week. (REUTERS)Full Article
The footage shows the Martian surface below, with the rover getting slowly closer to landing, and dust on the surface being..
NASA scientists on Monday unveiled first-of-a-kind home movies of last week's' daredevil Mars rover landing, vividly showing its..