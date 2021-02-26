Explosion Damages Israeli-Owned Ship In Gulf Of Oman
Published
The ship's owner said holes were left in the vessel's hull but that no crew members were injured.Full Article
Published
The ship's owner said holes were left in the vessel's hull but that no crew members were injured.Full Article
Security officials operating in the area are looking into the possibility of Iranian military being involved in the explosion.
While the circumstances of the explosion remain unclear, maritime intelligence firm Dryad Global said it may have been the result..