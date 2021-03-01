Netanyahu: Iran 'clearly' behind attack on Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman
Published
'This is clearly an Iranian operation,' Netanyahu says, hinting that Israel would retaliateFull Article
Published
'This is clearly an Iranian operation,' Netanyahu says, hinting that Israel would retaliateFull Article
(RFE/RL) -- Top Israeli defense and political leaders are scheduled to meet on February 28 to discuss a response to what Israel's..
The visit to Dubai comes days after an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman was damaged by at least one rocket, which Israeli..
The ship, a vehicle-carrier named MV Helios Ray, suffered an explosion in the Gulf of Oman between Thursday and Friday morning.