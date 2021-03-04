US Capitol Police Warn of Thursday Threat
Intelligence about a potential plot to attack Capitol comes two months after pro-Trump mob breached complexFull Article
The U.S. House of Representatives canceled its planned Thursday session, after the Capitol Police warned on Wednesday that a..
United States Capitol police say that supporters of Donald Trump, who launched the deadly attack on the Capitol last month, have..