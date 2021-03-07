Georgia prosecutor probing Trump taps leading racketeering attorney
Published
Trump is under investigation for urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to 'find' just enough votes to allow him to winFull Article
Published
Trump is under investigation for urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to 'find' just enough votes to allow him to winFull Article
A state prosecutor sent letters to officials requesting they preserve records as part of a criminal probe into efforts to sway the..
The investigation, which includes Trump's call where he told top election official to "find" votes, includes racketeering as a..