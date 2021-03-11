Romanian officials said the country did not receive doses from the batch suspended in Denmark and other states.Full Article
Romania pauses use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch
They said six other European countries had halted the use of a vaccine batch from AstraZeneca.
