The sources said it was not clear what caused the oxygen failure in intensive care, maternity units and coronavirus wards of the hospital.Full Article
Jordan health minister resigns after oxygen outage kills 6 patients
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jordan's health minister resigns after hospital oxygen shortage kills six COVID patients
Sources say it remains unclear what caused the oxygen failure in intensive care, maternity units and coronavirus wards in the new..
Haaretz
Jordan’s health minister steps down
He resigned after at least six patients died at a hospital near the capital Amman due to a shortage of oxygen supplies, Jordanian..
Hindu