Jordan condemns Kosovo's opening embassy in Jerusalem
Published
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, March 15 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Monday condemned Kosovo's opening ...Full Article
Published
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, March 15 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Monday condemned Kosovo's opening ...Full Article
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Cairo, March 14 (Petra) The Arab Parliament, Sunday, said that the Czech Republic's decision to open..