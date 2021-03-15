A report on state TV described the base as a "missile city" and showed rows of what looked like missiles in a depot with cement walls. It did not give any details on its location.Full Article
Iran releases footage of Revolutionary Guards 'missile city' base
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Iran Releases Images of 'Missile City' Revolutionary Guards Base
Iran released images and film footage on Monday of what it said was a new Revolutionary Guards base armed with cruise and ballistic..
Newsmax