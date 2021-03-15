Haaland's ascension to the cabinet is the culmination of weeks of active campaigning by Native American tribes and environmental groups in support of her historic appointment.Full Article
Deb Haaland becomes first-ever Native American US cabinet secretary
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Deb Haaland becomes first Native American to hold Cabinet post
CBS News
-
Haaland OK'd at Interior, 1st Native American Cabinet head
Newsday
-
Deb Haaland confirmed by Senate as the first Native American interior secretary
Washington Post
-
Deb Haaland Becomes First Native American Cabinet Secretary
NYTimes.com
You might like
More coverage
Senate To Confirm Deb Haaland As Interior Secretary
Newsy
Watch VideoBy the end of today, President Biden will have another member of his cabinet confirmed and that member will make..
-
Senate confirms Deb Haaland as interior secretary, making her the US's first Native American Cabinet secretary
Business Insider
-
Deb Haaland makes history as first Native American person to serve in presidential cabinet after Senate confirmation
USATODAY.com
-
Haaland becomes first-ever Native American U.S. cabinet secretary
Japan Today
-
Deb Haaland Confirmed As First Native American Interior Secretary
NPR