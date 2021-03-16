The former members who form the group were active, and either left or were kicked from the party, amid complaints of antisemitism within the Labour Party in 2018-2019.Full Article
Former British Labour Party members create 'anti-Zionist action network'
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Understanding The Khalistan Menace – OpEd
This article is centered over the secessionist demand emerged for a separate land of “Khalistan” from India. Ironically, this..
Eurasia Review
Towards A New Technology Foreign Policy Line In Spain And The EU – Analysis
Technology and digital policy need to be converted into a single, sole line of foreign policy in both Spain and other EU member..
Eurasia Review