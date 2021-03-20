If wax figurines are damaged at this wax museum, they are usually sent to the factory for repairs. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this was not an option with the Trump dummy.Full Article
Donald Trump figurine in wax museum put away as visitors keep punching it
A wax museum in Texas was forced to remove a statue of former President Donald Trump because too many visitors punched and..