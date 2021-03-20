India vs England, 5th-T20I: Natarajan replaces Rahul, Kohli to open
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) India have included fast bowler T Natarajan in the playing XI for the fifth T20I against England. The left-arm seamer...Full Article
England won the toss and have opted to field and India make one change as T Natarajan replaces Kuldeep Yadav.