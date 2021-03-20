Thousands of Israelis protest against Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of election
Published
Protesters have filed through streets in Jerusalem, shouting chants to replace 71-year-old conservative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Full Article
Published
Protesters have filed through streets in Jerusalem, shouting chants to replace 71-year-old conservative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Full Article
Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for his ouster..
Once again, Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival.