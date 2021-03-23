Boulder supermarket shooter ID'd as 21-year-old man
Authorities said Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was from the Denver suburb of Arvada and that he engaged in a shootout with police Monday afternoon inside the Boulder storeFull Article
The man accused of killing ten people inside a Boulder, Colorado supermarket has been charged with ten counts of first-degree..