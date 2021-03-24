Saudi- HRH Crown Prince Congratulates President of Hellenic Republic on Independence Day

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, March 24, 2021, SPA -- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, has sent a cable of congratulation to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of the Hellenic Republic on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day. In his cable, HRH Crown Prince wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and people of the Hellenic Republic steady progress and prosperity. --SPA 10:42 LOCAL TIME 07:42 GMT 0015 MENAFN24032021000078011016ID1101802469