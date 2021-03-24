In a telephone call, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques condoles Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) NEOM, Mar. 24, 2021, SPA -- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, made a telephone call today to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister and Governor of the Emirate of Dubai. During the telephone call, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness on the death of his brother Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, appealing to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy and forgiveness on the soul of the deceased and inspire patience on his family and relatives. For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, expressed deepest thanks to and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his noble feelings and for condoling them on the loss of the deceased, appealing to Allah the Almighty to preserve the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques against any harm. --SPA 22:06 LOCAL TIME 19:06 GMT 0046 MENAFN24032021000078011016ID1101805923