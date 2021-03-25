Huawei joins global cyber security platform to provide expertise in cyber crisis management

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) The company becomes the first global ICT solution provider to join the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation � Computer Emergency Response Team (OIC-CERT) as a commercial member Dubai, UAE: Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has officially joined the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation � Computer Emergency Response Team (OIC-CERT), a leading international cyber security platform. Huawei is the first global ICT player to join the organisation, which is currently the third-largest national CERT organisation in the world. The OIC-CERT is dedicated to providing expertise in cyber crisis management and develops capabilities to mitigate cyber threats by leveraging global collaboration. Being a commercial member of OIC-CERT allows Huawei to collaborate in an open and transparent platform with all stakeholders of the cyberspace to ensure end-to-end cyber security for member states. Huawei's OIC-CERT membership is sponsored by the UAE Computer Emergency Response Team (aeCERT), a department under the country's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), and CyberSecurity Malaysia, an agency under country's the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia. Mr. Jiawei Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE, commented: 'We are honoured to join the OIC-CERT organization, and our membership further cements Huawei's credentials as a trusted partner of the global ICT ecosystem. It is also a testimonial to our strong cyber security capabilities. Through this membership, Huawei will actively contribute to the global cyber intelligence ecosystem and leverage its expertise to bolster cyber defence for more than 1.8 billion people living in the OIC-CERT's member states. This will enable us to fulfil our vision of building a fully connected, intelligent world.' Dato' Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab, CEO of CyberSecurity Malaysia, and Permanent Secretariat of the OIC-CERT, said: 'We would like to extend a warm welcome Huawei to the OIC-CERT. The organisation provides an unparalleled platform to 27 OIC-CERT member states to collaborate and mitigate the cyber threats that we face in today's digitally connected world. With Huawei joining the OIC-CERT, the organisation will greatly benefit from its long-standing and deep sector ICT and cyber security expertise.' Mr. Adel Almehairi, Director of the UAE Computer Emergency Response Team (aeCERT), stated: 'Our cyber-threat landscape is constantly evolving with bad actors engineering high sophisticated attacks that can immobilize consumers' day-to-day lives and derail business operations. As a global ICT leader, Huawei has an excellent track record of empowering secure and resilient digital transformations in the UAE and the rest of the world.' Founded in 1969, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the second-largest organization after the United Nations with a membership of 57 states, covering approximately 1.8 billion people across four continents. The OIC has approved and accepted the Resolution on 'Collaboration of Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) Among the OIC Member Countries', and OIC-CERT has been granted an Affiliated Institution Status. It partners with member states and their respective national CERT to support and respond to computer security incidents. About Huawei : Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.MENAFN25032021005446012082ID1101810250