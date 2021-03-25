HRH Crown Prince Condoles UAE Vice President on Death of Late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, Mar. 25, 2021, SPA-- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, made today a telephone call to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. During the phone call to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince expressed his profound condolences and sympathy on the death late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy and forgiveness on his soul. In turn, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed thanks to HRH the Crown Prince for his sincere fraternal feelings. --SPA 22:02 LOCAL TIME 19:02 GMT 0031 MENAFN25032021000078011016ID1101811928