FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be the best in history, says Qatar's ambassador to Azerbaijan

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ambassador of Qatar to Azerbaijan Faisal bin Abdullah al-Henzab said that the bids to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup were all distinct, but Qatar's bid was successful as it contained creative elements, including innovation in sports facilities, sustainability and legacy that will benefit some developing countries after the conclusion of the tournament. During an interview to Azerbaijanian ITV Channel, al-Henzab said people of Qatar are eagerly anticipating the FIFA World Cup and it is going to be the best edition in history. In terms of preparedness and projects, he said, almost 90% have been completed as football fans will be able to attend more than one match a day due to the close proximity between the stadiums. He noted that visitors of the World Cup will have many options that are economically suitable for accommodation, whether in hotels of various star-ratings, boat hotels or designated residential complexes. Al-Henzab said this is the first time that the World Cup is being hosted in the Arab world and the Middle East region, and that itself is a source of pride and privilege to the Qatari people. Inviting Qatar's national team to participate among the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup was pleasing to Qataris, especially as it will be a great opportunity for the team to prepare for the next World Cup, when they compete against strong teams in Europe, he said. Qatar will take on Azerbaijan on Saturday, and al-Henzab said the match will highlight the good relations between the two countries and their people, and contribute to strengthening them.MENAFN25032021000067011011ID1101812498