Qatar- Ooredoo expands retail network with new shop at Wukair

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Qatar's leading telecommunications operator has announced the inauguration of another shop in its already extensive retail network. The new shop at Lulu Ezdan Oasis in Wukair will be managed by premium dealer Ghasham. Customers will be able to access all Ooredoo services at the shop. A team of Ooredoo's friendly, helpful advisors will be waiting to help them with all their telecommunications needs. The new shop is open from 8am-12am from Saturday to Thursday, and 8am-11am, 12 pm-12 am on Fridays. Senior Director Consumer Sales at Ooredoo Khalid Al Hamadi (pictured), said: 'We're delighted to further extend how our customers can reach us when they need to. While we remain committed to our goal of complete digitalisation and work extensively to offer more innovative digital channels ever, we appreciate many customers still prefer to visit a shop in person. With complete customer satisfaction at the heart of our corporate strategy, we're pleased to accommodate that preference, and we look forward to w