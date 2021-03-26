Saudi- Dozens of Dolphins Were Rescued at Ras Al-Shabaan in Umluj

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Umluj, March 26, 2021, SPA -- Dozens of Dolphins were driven this week ashore in Khor Al Thuqba in Ras Al Shabaan (35 km south of Umluj governorate), due to heavy winds and unstable weather conditions, prompting residents to notify the Border Guards Authority, Al-Madina Newspaper reported today. Staff of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture rushed to the rescue and to move the stranded dolphins back to the sea. Members of the Border Guards, Umluj municipality, Civil Defense, and some volunteers took part in the rescue as well. Al-Madina Newspaper added that more than 40 dolphins were rescued and seven died after being driven to the shore, adding that the dolphins were stranded in shallow water due to strong winds, making it difficult for the dolphins to swim back to the sea. --SPA 13:26 LOCAL TIME 10:26 GMT 0018 MENAFN26032021000078011016ID1101815553