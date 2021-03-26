Saudi- HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Mohamed Bazoum, Niger's President-Elect

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, Mar 26, 2021, SPA -- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense has sent a cable of congratulation to Mohamed Bazoum, the President-elect of Niger after winning his country's presidential elections. HRH the Crown Prince congratulated the President, stressing keenness on enhancing bilateral relations and wishing the President good health and the people of Niger further progress and prosperity. --SPA 23:07 LOCAL TIME 20:07 GMT 0038 MENAFN26032021000078011016ID1101817475