Seven oil tankers change their routes due to blockage of Suez Canal

(MENAFN)Market research firm Kepler stated that more than seven oil tankers changed their routes in light of blockage of the Suez Canal, one of the world's most significant waterways. Ever Given in the Egyptian canal after being trapped in blustery winds and a stand storm. Opening the channel could take long time, according to Peter Bedrowski, the CEO of the Boskalis Company, which is involved in the rescue operation. The declaration means that shipping companies may confront claims to the tune of millions of dollars by a probable increase in prices in light of stoppage in delivering commodities.