UAE- 160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, 27th March, 2021 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 160,165 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 7,959,682 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 80.48 doses per 100 people. This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.