Arab parliament 'confident' in Egypt's efforts to open Suez canal

Cairo, March 27 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament Saturday said it is confident in Egypt's efforts to open the Suez Canal after a ship passing through has blocked the passage due to technical issues. The Panama-flagged ship that is owned by a Japanese company has gone adrift in the Suez Canal has blocked maritime transport since Tuesday.