Qatar- China outlines initiatives for Mideast security and stability

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently visiting the Middle East and has put forward proposals on achieving security and stability in the region. What is the consideration and purpose of China's proposal? At present, the world is facing unprecedented changes, coronavirus pandemic and a series of new threats. New changes have taken place in the Middle East, with the spread of the pandemic, persisting turbulence and rising hotspot issues. The Middle East is once again at a crossroads. An unstable Middle East means an unstable world. Peace and security in the Middle East concern the global stability and development. It has become the common aspiration of people in the region to stop turmoil and seek common development. Great things will be done by mass efforts. To promote peace, security and development in the Middle East requires solidarity, wisdom and actions from all parties from the international community. As a responsible major country and a true brother of regional countries, China always cares about peace, security and development in the Middle East. During Yi's visit to the region, China, on the basis respecting the will of Middle East countries, put forward a five-point initiative on achieving security and stability in the region in an objective and fair manner. This aims to bring China's positive contribution to the cause of regional security, stability and development and demonstrate China's commitment to its global responsibility. Can you brief us on the main content of China's proposal? Yi put forward five initiatives in achieving security and stability in the Middle East, which focus on the time theme of peace, security and development in the region. The content covers a wide range of aspects including dialogues between civilisations, hotspot issues, nuclear non-proliferation, security mechanism, and co-operative development. The initiatives provide a Chinese approach to regional peace and stability, and contribute Chinese wisdom to achieve development and prosperity in the Middle East. The main content of the proposal is as follows: First, advocating mutual respect. The Middle East is home to unique civilisations which have cultivated unique social and political systems. The characteristics, models and paths of the Middle East must be respected. It is important to change the traditional mindset and see Middle East countries as partners for co-operation, development and peace, instead of simply perceiving the Middle East through the lens of geo-competition. It is important to support Middle East countries in exploring their own paths of development, and to support regional countries and their peoples in playing a major role in pursuing political settlement of such regional hotspot issues as Syria, Yemen and Libya. It is important to promote dialogue and exchanges among civilisations to achieve peaceful coexistence of all ethnicities in the Middle East. China will continue to play a constructive role to this end. Second, upholding equity and justice. Nothing represents equity and justice in the Middle East more than a sound solution to the question of Palestine and earnest implementation of the two-state solution. We support active mediation by the international community toward this objective and holding an authoritative international meeting on this matter when conditions are ripe. In its presidency of the UN Security Council this May, China will encourage it to fully deliberate on the question of Palestine to reaffirm the two-state solution. We will continue to invite peace advocates from Palestine and Israel to China for dialogue. We also welcome Palestinian and Israeli representatives to China for direct negotiations. Third, achieving non-proliferation. Based on the merits in the evolution of the Iranian nuclear issue, relevant parties need to move in the same direction with concrete actions, and discuss and formulate the roadmap and time frame for the United States and Iran to resume compliance with the JCPOA. The pressing task is for the US to take substantive measures to lift its unilateral sanctions on Iran and long-arm jurisdiction on third parties, and for Iran to resume reciprocal compliance with its nuclear commitments, in an effort to achieve early harvest. At the same time, the international community should support efforts by regional countries in establishing a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction. Fourth, jointly fostering collective security. In promoting security and stability in the Middle East, the legitimate concerns of all parties should be accommodated. It is important to encourage equal dialogue and consultation, mutual understanding and accommodation and improved relations among Gulf countries. It is imperative to resolutely combat terrorism and advance deradicalisation. China proposes holding a multilateral dialogue conference for regional security in the Gulf region in China, to explore the establishment of a Middle East trust mechanism, starting with such subjects as ensuring the safety of oil facilities and shipping lanes, and to build step by step a framework for collective, comprehensive, co-operative and sustainable security in the Middle East. Fifth, accelerating development co-operation. Enduring peace and security in the Middle East requires development, co-operation and integration. It is necessary to come together to defeat Covid-19 and achieve economic and social recovery as soon as possible. China has signed documents on Belt and Road co-operation with 19 Middle East countries and carried out distinctive collaboration with each of them. China is working with all regional countries in fighting Covid-19. It will deepen vaccine co-operation in light of the needs of regional countries and discuss with them trilateral vaccine co-operation with Africa. China is ready to share with Middle East countries the opportunities of the Chinese market, work with Arab countries to actively prepare for the China-Arab states summit, promote high-quality Belt and Road co-operation and expand new areas of growth such as high and new technologies. We also look forward to early conclusion of a free trade agreement with the Gulf Co-operation Council. What are the features of China's initiative this time? In my view, there are three features: First, we should uphold the principle of equality. In China's proposal, there is no hard selling of institutional models, no imperious bossing about, and no geopolitical cheap political points. Instead, there is only equality, mutual respect, fairness and justice. We support countries in the region to explore development paths suited to their national conditions, and properly resolve the Palestinian issue, which is the root cause of international equity, justice and human conscience in the Middle East. Second, we should uphold the spirit of dialogue. China always maintains that force is not the way to solve problems, a zero-sum mentality cannot bring lasting security, and that dialogue is the right way to resolve disputes and differences. Our proposal to hold a multilateral dialogue for regional security and to explore a Middle East trust mechanism, is just a kind of new approach to resolving disputes and seeking security through dialogue. Third, we should uphold the vision of development. China always believes that development holds the master key to solving all problems. The upheaval in the Middle East is rooted in the problem of development, so development is the ultimate solution. How can China and Qatar co-operate to promote security and stability in the Middle East? We will be advocators of peace in the Middle East. The Palestinian affair is a core issue in the region. China and Qatar enjoy a broad consensus in regard of this. For the past 70 years, China's position to Palestine never changed, that we firmly support the just cause of the Palestinian people and the correct direction of 'two-state solution. Since the pandemic broke out, China has donated numerous medical supplies and $1mn aid to the UNRWA, and will soon send a batch of Chinese vaccines to Palestine. His Highness the Amir has also stressed Qatar's commitment to the 'two-state solution and UN resolutions, and called for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Palestine. Earlier this year, Qatar pledges a $360mn annual aid to Gaza Strip, to support local people under blockade. We highly appreciate Qatar's efforts. In the next stage, China is willing to work with Qatar to continue our common support to the just cause of the Palestinian people for their legitimate national rights to build an independent country, and make more contributions to the welfare of the Palestinian people. We will be defenders of security in the Middle East. The Iranian nuclear issue is key to the situation in the Gulf region. China and Qatar hold similar views on maintaining regional stability and security. China supports a comprehensive and effective implementation of the JCPOA, and calls on creating a new platform for multilateral dialogue for Gulf countries to address their respective concerns, and promote co-operation to safeguard regional security. Qatar has also been calling for a regional system for collective security. His Highness has proposed to make basic guidelines for relations between GCC and Iran. A few days ago, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also called for de-escalation of tensions and for dialogue between Arab countries and Iran. China hopes Qatar will support the holding of a multilateral dialogue conference for regional security in China, and work together to encourage parties to the dialogue process as well as the the right track of managing crisis through collective consultation, thus to build step by step a framework for collective, comprehensive, co-operative and sustainable security in the Middle East. We will be promoters of development in the Middle East. Both China and Qatar are committed to the idea of peace through development. Enduring peace and security in the Middle East requires development, co-operation and integration. We are pleased to see that China and Qatar enjoy complementary industrial structure, similar development strategies and close integration of interests, which has created huge potential and broad prospects for bilateral co-operation. Despite the pandemic in 2020, our pragmatic co-operation has achieved satisfying fruits. China has become Qatar's largest trading partner for the first time. Since the beginning of this year, our co-operation has seen more vitality. Not long ago, the two sides signed 'the Protocol to the Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income. Sinopec and Qatar Petroleum Corporation signed a 10-year LNG sale and purchase agreement with 2mn tonnes of LNG each year. In the next stage, China is willing to strengthen the synergy between 'Belt and Road initiative and the Qatar's 'National Vision 2030, strive to transform our economic complementarity into development opportunities, and continue to deepen traditional co-operation in energy, infrastructure and investment, while expanding new areas of co-operation in high-tech industries such as the E-commerce, digital economy, 5G, big data, AI, etc.. We could also utilise the strength of of China-Qatar co-operation to contribute to China-Arab and China-GCC collective co-operation, so as to seek the common development and rejuvenation of China and Arab States. 