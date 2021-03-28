Turkish Central Bank�s reserves reach USD95.3 B at end of February

(MENAFN)According to the bank, the Turkish Central Bank�s reserves stood at USD95.3 billion at the end of the previous month. The bank�s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report showed that the amount of reserve assets dropped 0.4 percent. Foreign currency reserves � in convertible foreign currencies � came into USD53 billion, increased 2.1 percent on a monthly basis. The bank�s gold reserves � including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped � in February declined 3.4 percent from January to USD40.7 billion.