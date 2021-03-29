Morrison's ratings take a hit in Newspoll as Coalition notionally loses a seat in redistribution

(MENAFN - The Conversation) This week's Newspoll, conducted March 24-27 from a sample of 1,517, gave Labor a 52-48 two party lead, unchanged from last fortnight's Newspoll. Primary votes were 40% Coalition (up one), 38% Labor (down one), 11% Greens (up one) and 2% One Nation (down one). While voting intentions moved slightly towards the Coalition, Scott Morrison's ratings fell to their lowest point since the COVID crisis began. 55% were satisfied with his performance (down seven) and 40% were dissatisfied (up six), for a net approval of +15, down 13 points. Anthony Albanese's net approval was up one point to +2, and Morrison led as better PM by 52-32 (56-30 last fortnight). Figures are from The Poll Bludger . The last Newspoll was taken during the final few days of the WA election campaign. It's plausible, given Morrison's ratings slump without any impact on voting intentions, that Labor's federal WA vote in the last Newspoll was inflated by the state election. While Morrison's ratings are his worst since the pandemic began, they are still strong by historical standards. So far, Morrison has only lost people who were likely to switch to disapproving at the first major scandal. Voting intentions imply that many who approved of Morrison were not voting Coalition anyway. This poll would not have reflected the latest scandals about LNP Bowman MP Andrew Laming, who was revealed on Saturday night to have taken an upskirting picture in 2019. But are sexual misbehaviour scandals getting as much voter opprobrium as they used to? In last fortnight's article I cited two recent US examples of alleged sexual misconduct. Donald Trump was elected president in November 2016 despite the release of the Access Hollywood tape a month earlier. And New York's Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, is still in office despite multiple sexual harassment allegations against his female employees. According to Morning Consult polling of New York state, Cuomo's ratings have stabilised recently after a large drop, and he still has a +10 net approval. That's because he has a 75% approval rating from Democratic voters. In the FiveThirtyEight aggregate of 2016 US national polls, Hillary Clinton gained only about a point in the week after the October 7 Access Hollywood tape was released, to have a six-point lead, up from five. Trump won that election in the Electoral College despite losing the national popular vote by 2.1%. Draft federal redistributions for Victoria and WA As a result of population growth trends, Victoria will gain an additional House of Representatives seat before the next election, while WA loses one. On March 19, the Electoral Commission published draft boundaries for both states. In WA, the Liberal seat of Stirling was axed, while in Victoria the seat of Hawke was created in Melbourne's northwestern growth area. The Poll Bludger estimated Hawke will have a Labor margin of 9.8%. There are no major knock-on effects that would shift any other seat into another party's column based on 2019 election results. So the impact is Labor gaining a Victorian seat as the Coalition loses a WA seat. Christian Porter's margin in Pearce has been reduced slightly from 6.7% to 5.5%. Ignoring the defection of Craig Kelly from the Liberals, the Coalition will start the next federal election with a notional 76 of the 151 seats, down one from the 2019 results . Labor will notionally have 69 seats, up one. Early Tasmanian election announced for May 1 On March 26, Tasmanian Liberal Premier Peter Gutwein announced the Tasmanian election would be held on May 1, about ten months before the four-year anniversary of the March 2018 election. The Liberals expect to capitalise on a COVID boost that could fade if the election were held as expected in early 2022. The last Tasmanian poll , conducted by EMRS in February, gave the Liberals 52%, Labor 27% and the Greens 14%. Tasmania uses the Hare-Clark method of proportional representation with five electorates that each return five members. WA election final lower house results At the March 13 Western Australian election , Labor won 53 of the 59 lower house seats, gaining 12 seats from what was already a thumping victory in 2017 . The Liberals won just two seats (down 11) and the Nationals four (down one). Labor will have almost 90% of lower house seats. Primary votes were 59.9% Labor (up 17.7% since 2017), 21.3% Liberals (down 9.9%), 4.0% Nationals (down 1.4%), 6.9% Greens (down 2.0%) and just 1.3% One Nation (down 3.7%). Labor's primary vote was higher than the 59.0% the combined Nationals and Liberals won at the 1974 Queensland election . The 1941 Tasmanian election , when Labor won 62.6%, is likely the only prior occasion in Australia of a single party winning a higher vote share than WA Labor. The Poll Bludger estimates the two party vote as 69.2-30.8 to Labor, a 13.7% swing since 2017. The upper house has yet to be finalised, but Labor will win at least 22 of the 36 seats. Israeli, UK local, German and Dutch elections I wrote for The Poll Bludger on March 21 about the March 23 Israeli election and the May 6 UK local elections that also include Scottish and Welsh parliamentary elections. Israel's right-wing PM Benjamin Netanyahu failed to win a majority for a right coalition, with that coalition winning 59 of the 120 Knesset seats. UK Labour is struggling in the polls. I wrote for my personal website on March 19 about two German state elections that the combined left parties nearly won outright. The German federal election is expected on September 26, and the incumbent conservative CDU has slumped from its COVID heights, so the combined left could win the next German election. However, the left performed dismally at the March 17 Dutch election.MENAFN29032021000199003603ID1101824696