MotoGP: Vinales is fastest in Qatar

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Rizwan Rehmat/ The Peninsula Two weeks ago, Spanish MotoGP star Maverick Vinales said he would look to impress fans in the season-opener in Qatar. Last night, at the iconic Losail International Circuit (LIC), the Yamaha star did exactly that by winning the first race of the 2021 season with a teasing battle with Johan Zarco and pole winner Francesco Bagnaia. The 26-year-old, despite a slow start, won the 22-lap Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar in a time of 42:28.663 for his 9th win in the MotoGP class. Vinales, the 2013 Moto3 world champion, finished ahead of Zarco (Pramac Racing) who was +1.092 seconds slower on a night when swirling winds made racing difficult. Vinales on his way to victory in the season's first race. Third-placed Bagnaia - who stole the show with a pole-winning performance on Saturday - secured the third place on the podium for Ducati. The 24-year-old Italian was +1.129 seconds slower than Vinales. Defending champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was pushed to the fourth spot (+1.222 seconds) while Vinales' stablemate Fabio Quartararo of France completed the top five (+3.030 seconds). Mir, who started the race in 10th place on the grid, last night looked set for a podium finish but somehow failed to push his bike after the final corner as Zarco and Bagnaia clinched the issue on the final straight with their bikes exhibiting superior speed. Spain's Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar, +3.357 seconds), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, +5.934 seconds), Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team, +5.990 seconds), Australia's Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team, +7.058 seconds) and Italy's Enea Bastianini (Esponsorama Racing, +9.288 seconds) completed the top 10. 'The start didn't go well but after that I felt the potential. I was saving tyres to find the right moment, Vinales said after the exciting race. 'I tried to be very smart, very calm, and chose the right place to push. I am happy with this win. I want to thank my team and my family, Vinales added. 'The end was difficult, Zarco said. 'I tried to catch Vinales but I was sliding a lot. At the end Mir cut me back, but thanks to my engine I was able to finish second, the Italian added. Moto2: Sam Lowes storms to victory British rider and pole winner Sam Lowe (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) yesterday continued from where he left off on Saturday and posted the new season's first Moto2 win. Lowes headed a list of nine Kalex bikes to pick up his win in a time of 40'03.123. Australia's Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) finished in second spot just 2.260 seconds behind Lowes. Italy's Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) clinched the third spot on the podium in a time of 40'08.351. Moto2 winner Sam Lowes on the podium. Italy's Marco Bezzecchi (SKY Racing Team VR46, 40'08.364) and Spain's Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo, 40'09.268) completed the top five in the 20-lap race held under lights. Lowes said hard work in the off-season paid off handsome dividends yesterday. 'I worked for this race for the last few months obviously doing the runs in the practice. We just had to get into that position and stick to what we have been doing, Lowes said. 'Obviously the crash in the morning didn't go according to plan. The wind was very strong. It's my style. I had to cover a lot of surface area in my corner entry. I just tried to stay low and get out of the win. It was a difficult race just to not make a mistake. My pace was strong. I am so proud of myself and to start the season like this. It was a tough 10 laps and we will do it again next week, he added. Gardner said he was impressed with the speed exhibited by Lowes in the last 10 laps. 'I got swallowed at the first lap. It seems it happens every year. Perhaps they (the riders) have more steam than I do. I got extra bit of weight. Soon afterward I found my bang. I was on it, Gardner said yesterday. 'I could see Sam getting in the way as I was trying to come through as fast as possible. I didn't see much because of the wind and the bike was jumping out of my arms. Soon I got passed by Raul but I was surprised at his (Sam's) pace. His pace was strong. It was hard to keep up especially with the wind factor. Anyway, I am happy to start the season this way. These are important points, the Australian added. Di Giannantonio, despite his third-place finish, was thrilled. 'If you listen to my voice, you won't be able to hear much because I was screaming so much in the last lap (smiles), the young Italian said. 'I think what happened today is incredible. We had a lot of troubles during the winter. This was all done by my heart. I think what we did was incredible. I am having difficult to speak but I am so happy. I want to thank my team. I have an amazing crew. This is just the beginning, he added. Masia scorches to tight win in Moto3 Spanish rider Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) yesterday won the first Moto3 race of the new season when he edged past compatriot and rookie KTM stablemate Pedro Acosta in a tight contest at LIC. Masia clocked the fastest time of 38'29.620 to take the chequered flag and fourth win of his career. Acosta was only 0.042 seconds slower than Masia. Moto3 winner Jaume Masia Pole position winner Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing) finished the exciting 18-lap race in third place just 0.094s behind Masia. Spain's Sergio Garca (GasGas Gaviota Aspar) finished in fourth spot (+ 0.435 seconds) while Argentina's Gabriel Rodrigo (Indonesia Gresini Racing Moto3) ended the season's first Moto3 battle in fifth place (+ 0.880 seconds). Italy's Niccolo Antonelli (Reale Avintia Moto3, + 0.899), Spain's Izan Guevara (GasGas Gaviota Aspar, + 0.965), Japan's Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power, + 1.950), Tatsuki Suzuki, also of Japan, (SIC58 Squadra Corse, +2.214) and Switzerland's Jason Dupasquier (CarXpert PrüestelGP, + 2.219) completed the top-10 yesterday.