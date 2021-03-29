Authority: Evergreen container ship freed in Suez Canal

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 29 (KUNA) -- The Ever-Given container ship has been dislodged and floating after blocking Suez Canal for almost a week, said Egypt Suez Canal Authority Monday.The Authority showed on its website images of the ship away from the banks of the canal for the first time in seven days following an around-the-clock international effort to reopen the global shipping lane. (end) asm.aa MENAFN29032021000071011013ID1101827381