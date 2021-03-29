?UAE Announces 2,128 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,243 Recoveries, 4 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Abu Dhabi, March 29, 2021, SPA -- The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 2,128 new Coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to 455,197, WAM reported. MoHAP also noted that an additional 2,243 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 438,706. MoHAP announced 4 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,481. ?--SPA 16:24 LOCAL TIME 13:24 GMT 0020 MENAFN29032021000078011016ID1101827240