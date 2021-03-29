A 'grinding and crushing' knee on George Floyd: ex-officer's trial begins
"You will learn that on May 25, Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of George Floyd."Full Article
George Floyd's family and attorneys took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds ahead of the trial of Derek Chauvin.
Jurors will hear opening arguments in the trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin, who stands accused of murdering George Floyd during an..