Iraq signs 4 Major Energy Deals with Total

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has signs an agreement of principles with the French company Total for four major energy projects in the country: Plants to collect and refine associated natural gas at the fields of Artawi [Ratawi], West Qurna 2 , Majnoon , Tuba [Subba] and Lahais [Luhais]. This will include a Central Gas Complex at Artawi; Development of the Artawi field; The integrated seawater project [Common Seawater Supply Project (CSSP)?], which the ministry has been trying to implement for more than ten years; and, A 1,000MW solar energy plant. Full statement here (Arabic) (Source: Ministry of Oil)