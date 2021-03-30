Azerbaijan, Tajikistan mull Armenian destructions in Karabakh, development of ties

(MENAFN - AzerNews) By Vafa Ismayilova Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon have discussed the comprehensive development of bilateral relations at a meeting held in Dushanbe on March 29, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reported on its website. At the meeting, Rahmon highly appreciated Azerbaijan's assistance to Tajikistan in the fight against COVID-19. He stressed that Azerbaijan had created special conditions for the transportation of Tajik goods during the pandemic and thanked Azerbaijan for this. Recalling with pleasure his visits to Azerbaijan, President Rahmon particularly emphasized the development path of the country in recent years. He invited his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to Tajikistan. Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the president of Tajikistan about the current regional situation, including the destruction caused by Armenia on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, damages inflicted on Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage, as well as the work implemented by the Azerbaijani government to rebuild and restore these territories. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Tajikistan for a regional conference on March 29 'As part of the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov is to take part in the 9th 'Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process' ministerial meeting and to hold bilateral meetings with high-ranking state officials," the Foreign Ministry reported earlier. The meeting of foreign ministers within the framework of the "Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process" conference is held on March 29-30 in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe. The "Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process" is a regional initiative of Afghanistan and Turkey, launched in 2011. This format is a platform for political dialogue and regional cooperation to promote stability, peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region as a whole. The participants in the Istanbul Process are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and the UAE. -- Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz #TAJIKISTAN PRESIDENT EMOMALI RAHMON #AZERBAIJANI FOREIGN MINISTER MENAFN30032021000195011045ID1101831342