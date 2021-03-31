Iran saves USD5.8B from limited imports of 722 items

(MENAFN)According to Mining and Trade Ministry�s news website Shata, bar on the imports of 1,539 pointless products and limiting the imports of 722 items saved Iran USD5.8 billion in the 10.5-month period ended on February 3, Iranian Industry. The US sanctions targeted Iran�s all aspects of economy and industry, but the �self-reliance� approach that the Islamic Republic has taken to annul the sanctions showed that nothing can delay Iran from development. The self-reliance strategy of Iran was pursued by all state-run and private bodies, since the US re-imposition of the sanctions. In the past Iranian year that called the year of �Surge in Production� by the leader of the Islamic Revolution, all ministries described their comprehensive programs to follow for materialization of that motto.