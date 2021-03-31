Several presidents to attend Turkic Council assembly

(MENAFN)Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is going to be present at an informal assembly of the Turkic Council to take place on Wednesday. Erdogan is planned to attend the online assembly titled Turkistan: One of the Spiritual Capitals of the Turkic World, according to Turkey�s Communications Directorate. The directorate further stated that the assembly was called on the plan of Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan's first president and the council's head. The presidents of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, along with the prime minister of Hungary, are going to be present at the meeting.