Israel-Azerbaijan Int'l Association stresses need to continue study of horrifying events of 1918

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.31 By Jani Babayeva - Trend: The terrible events that took place on March 31 and April 1-3, 1918 in Baku, as well as in other cities and districts of the Baku province, were hushed up during the years of Soviet power, Director-General of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association (AZIZ), Lev Spivak, told Trend. 'We almost didn't know anything about them, we didn't even hear. Everything began to be revealed only after the collapse of the USSR when our history began to return to us, and this applies to all peoples who lived in the Soviet Union,' Spivak said. The association head also said that he had repeatedly visited the Guba genocide memorial complex, erected in memory of the victims of these terrible events. As Spivak said, Israeli journalists have also visited the Guba genocide memorial complex more than once. 'These visits made an absolutely indelible impression on them. The Jewish people are especially concerned with such moments since they themselves experienced them,' said Spivak. 'Unfortunately, 70 years of Soviet power did not pass without a trace for Azerbaijan: history is practically lost, and today it has to be restored bit by bit,' he stressed. 'It is certainly necessary to further study these terrible events. I am sure that we will reveal many more terrible secrets in this area. We need to talk about this as much as possible,' Spivak added.