Jordan to observe a public holiday in celebration of the state's centenary

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Mar. 31 (Petra)- The Cabinet decided, in its session held on Wednesday, headed by Prime Minister, Dr. Bisher Khasawneh, to off ministries, and public departments on Sunday, 11th of next April, on the occasion of the Jordanian state's centenary, and to announce 16th of April a national day for the Jordanian flag.On this occasion, the Cabinet affirmed that Jordan has demonstrated during its first centenary the ability to withstand all challenges, thanks to its wise Hashemite leadership, and awareness of its people.The Council of Ministers also said the state has gone through many "historic" milestones over the 100-year period, which is a motivation and a basis to continue work and build on what parents and grandparents have achieved, strengthen the will to continue achievement, and uphold the values of entrepreneurship and creativity "steadily" towards a better future.