Turkish Health Minister to accompany WHO chief at press conference

(MENAFN)The World Health Organization (WHO) invited Turkey�s health minister to its journal news briefing over the Coronavirus pandemic. According to the Turkish Health Ministry, Fahrettin Koca will come with WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the press conference. He is going to share Turkey�s successful experience in controlling with the pandemic, mainly the steps to defend health workers and the country�s vaccination drive. The top WHO official is escorted by representatives of international organizations, politicians, and global health leaders playing a role in the fight against COVID-19.