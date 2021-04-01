Ukraine fails to beat Kazakhstan in 2022 World Cup qualifier

(MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has played out a 1-1 draw with Kazakhstan in a 2022 World Cup qualifier. The match took place at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kyiv on March 31, according to Ukrinform. Roman Yaremchuk's goal in the 20th minute put Ukraine ahead, but Serikzhan Muzhikov equalized in the 59th minute. In another Group D match in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina lost to current world champions France 0-1. Ukraine will play its next World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan on September 1 on the road and against France on September 4 in Kyiv. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar. opMENAFN01042021000193011044ID1101844281