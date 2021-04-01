The shot was also 100% effective in preventing illness among trial participants in South Africa.Full Article
Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 shot 91% effective
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Qatar- Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine safe, effective on adolescents in trial, companies say
MENAFN.com
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday their Covid-19 vaccine was safe and effective and produced..
-
Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines highly effective after first shot in real-world use
Upworthy
-
News24.com | Covid-19: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines highly effective even after first shot - study
News24
-
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccines Are Very Effective, Report Says
NYTimes.com
-
The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are very effective in real-world conditions at preventing infections, the C.D.C. reported.
NYTimes.com
You might like
More coverage
Pfizer vaccine is 94% effective in real-world study
The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at..
Reuters Studio