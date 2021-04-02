The president wished the Pope and Christians around the world his greetings for the holy days of Easter.Full Article
Rivlin sends Easter greetings to Pope Francis on Good Friday
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Christians celebrate muted Easter for second year running amid COVID pandemic restrictions
Euronews English
From socially-distanced gatherings outside to virtual masses, Easter has been tempered for a second year amid lockdowns and..
Pope Francis leads Good Friday celebrations at the Vatican
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
Pope Francis: In Christ’s Passion, we remember victims of wars, everyday violence, abortions
Vatican City, Mar 31, 2021 / 05:00 am (CNA).- In the contemplation of Christ’s Passion during Holy Week, Pope Francis said he is..
CNA
Pope Francis on Palm Sunday: Lift your eyes to the cross in Holy Week
CNA Staff, Mar 28, 2021 / 04:30 am (CNA).- Pope Francis urged Catholics to focus on the cross during Holy Week as he celebrated..
CNA